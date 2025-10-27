Over a million airline records stolen in Everest group hack

The theft of over 1.5 million passenger records from Dublin Airport and 18,000 Air Arabia employee records was reportedly the doing of the Everest ransomware group , which posted its alleged two victims on its dark website, HackRead reports.

Both listings are password-protected, suggesting the data has not been publicly released. The Dublin Airport entry allegedly includes detailed flight and passenger information, including flight codes, airport codes, frequent flyer data, document types, timestamps, check-in device identifiers, names, seat numbers, and baggage tag numbers.

Meanwhile, Air Arabias post mentions employee data without providing samples. Everest has given both six days to respond before publication. The group also took credit for the attack on Collins Aerospace, where it reportedly accessed airline documents through an exposed file transfer protocol server, disrupting several European airports.

It also claimed responsibility for the breach at AT&T careers, where it purportedly stole over half a million employee and applicant records.