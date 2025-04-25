Investigation into the data samples exposed by Interlock which previously took responsibility for targeting the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is already being conducted by DaVita, which was able to continue operations despite the intrusion following the adoption of contingency measures. "We are working as quickly as possible and will notify any affected parties and individuals, as appropriate," said a DaVita spokesperson. Such a development comes as healthcare organizations worldwide have been reported to be impacted by at least 133 ransomware intrusions so far this year, which is a significant increase from last year. Moreover, cyberattack-related data compromise has been confirmed by Onsite Mammography, Behavioral Health Resources, Hamilton Health Care System, and Medical Express Ambulance Services, among others, just in the last week alone.
Ransomware, Data Security
Interlock takes credit for DaVita hack
(Adobe Stock)
DaVita, a leading U.S. dialysis service provider, was claimed to have been compromised by the Interlock ransomware gang, which alleged the theft of 1.51 TB of data from its systems two weeks ago, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
