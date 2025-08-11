Unauthorized systems access, which has been closed since June 24, allowed threat actors to pilfer individuals' demographic details, contact information, academic history, insurance-related data, financial aid-related information, and some health details, said Columbia University in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General that also noted no evidence suggesting the compromise of Columbia University Irving Medical Center patient records. Additional information regarding the nature of the intrusion has not been provided, while no known ransomware operation has laid a claim on the intrusion. "We recognize the concern this matter may have raised and appreciate your ongoing patience during this challenging time... Also, please be aware that following a cybersecurity incident such as this, scammers may reach out offering fraudulent services," said Columbia University.
Breach, Data Security
Over 860K impacted by Columbia University breach
(Adobe Stock)
New York-based Columbia University had information from 868,969 students, applicants, and employees stolen following a cyberattack that disrupted some of its IT systems in June, according to Security Affairs.
Unauthorized systems access, which has been closed since June 24, allowed threat actors to pilfer individuals' demographic details, contact information, academic history, insurance-related data, financial aid-related information, and some health details, said Columbia University in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General that also noted no evidence suggesting the compromise of Columbia University Irving Medical Center patient records. Additional information regarding the nature of the intrusion has not been provided, while no known ransomware operation has laid a claim on the intrusion. "We recognize the concern this matter may have raised and appreciate your ongoing patience during this challenging time... Also, please be aware that following a cybersecurity incident such as this, scammers may reach out offering fraudulent services," said Columbia University.
Unauthorized systems access, which has been closed since June 24, allowed threat actors to pilfer individuals' demographic details, contact information, academic history, insurance-related data, financial aid-related information, and some health details, said Columbia University in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General that also noted no evidence suggesting the compromise of Columbia University Irving Medical Center patient records. Additional information regarding the nature of the intrusion has not been provided, while no known ransomware operation has laid a claim on the intrusion. "We recognize the concern this matter may have raised and appreciate your ongoing patience during this challenging time... Also, please be aware that following a cybersecurity incident such as this, scammers may reach out offering fraudulent services," said Columbia University.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds