U.S. cybersecurity technology firm ReliaQuest has secured more than $500 million from a new funding round that has lifted its valuation to $3.4 billion, according to SiliconAngle. Such newly obtained investment will be allocated by the firm toward strengthening artificial intelligence-driven cybersecurity, which is being advanced by its technology-agnostic security operations platform GreyMatter. Aside from featuring flexible threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities enabled by its integration with over 200 cybersecurity and enterprise systems, GreyMatter also showcases agentic AI models that facilitate significantly accelerated and more accurate threat probes, compared with traditional techniques. With identified cybersecurity threats contained by GreyMatter in under five minutes, more crucial business matters could be prioritized, noted ReliaQuest. "This new investment is a key step along our growth trajectory as a company, but most importantly, it will allow us to deliver better security outcomes for even more CISOs around the world," said ReliaQuest founder and CEO Brian Murphy.
AI/ML
Over $500M obtained by ReliaQuest in new funding round
