Over 3M Builder.ai records leaked by unprotected database

SiliconAngle reports that major UK-based artificial intelligence startup Builder.ai had nearly 1.3 TB of data containing over 3 million records, including operational and sensitive information, exposed as a result of an unsecured cloud database.

Aside from featuring names, physical and email addresses, phone numbers, and other personally identifiable information, the misconfigured database also included software development plans, timelines, client interactions, financial records, and communications among Builder.ai's employees, an analysis by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on Website Planet showed. Such a database was noted by Fowler to have been left open almost a month after being first notified on Oct. 28, with a Builder.ai employee informing Fowler of certain dependent system challenges that have prevented immediate action to take down the publicly exposed cloud storage system. Builder.ai's delayed action may be in violation of the European Union General Data Protection Regulation, its UK counterpart, and the UK Data Protection Act of 2018.