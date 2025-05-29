Infiltration of LNRS' GitHub account allowed the still-unidentified hacker to exfiltrate individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, postal and email addresses, and driver's license numbers, said LexisNexis spokesperson Jennifer Richman. More details regarding the intrusion remain uncertain but Richman noted that the company was claimed to have been compromised by an unknown third party in April. Such a disclosure comes weeks after a proposed rule floated during the Biden administration that would have prevented data brokers from peddling personal and financial data was junked by the Trump administration, with Acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Russell Vought deeming the imposition of federal privacy regulations similar to credit bureaus unnecessary for data brokers.
Breach, Data Security
Over 364K impacted by LexisNexis breach
(Adobe Stock)
Major data brokerage firm LexisNexis Risk Solutions had information from over 364,000 individuals stolen following a Christmas cyberattack against GitHub, which the company uses for software development, according to TechCrunch.
