Ransomware, Breach, Data Security
Over 318K impacted by Compumedics ransomware-related breach
Multinational Australian medical technology manufacturer Compumedics has reported that data from 318,150 individuals had been compromised following a ransomware intrusion earlier this year, according to SecurityWeek.
Infiltration of Compumedics' systems from February 15 to March 23 enabled the exfiltration of information, such as names, birthdates, and medical records, as well as certain Social Security numbers and health insurance details, an investigation by the sleep and neurological disorder diagnostic technology provider revealed. Patients from multiple healthcare providers across the U.S. were noted to be impacted by the incident. While additional details about the intrusion were not provided by Compumedics, the VanHelsing ransomware gang claimed responsibility for exfiltrating files from the firm's systems in late March. Fewer than 12 organizations have been listed in the leak site of VanHelsing, which was noted to have been inactive in early April despite having been launched just weeks earlier.
