Landmark Admin said that more than 1.6 million people had their names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, and financial details, among other sensitive data stolen following separate breaches in May and June that were first reported to have impacted nearly 800,000 individuals. "Although the investigation found data had been exfiltrated, it was unable to identify which specific files/folders were exfiltrated after the threat actor re-entered Lankmarks systems," said the firm in the new filing. Meanwhile, Young Consulting disclosed that the BlackSuit ransomware attack against its systems in April had affected over 1.02 million individuals, instead of 954,177. Information exposed as a result of the breach included names, SSNs, tax ID numbers, and health details, according to Young Consulting.
Breach, Data Security
Impact of Landmark Admin, Young Consulting breaches more severe than previously thought
SecurityWeek reports that Texas-based third-party insurance administrator Landmark Admin and Georgia-based software solutions provider Young Consulting have updated their respective breach filings with the Office of the Maine Attorney General to indicate that more individuals had their information compromised than initially disclosed.
