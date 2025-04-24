Infiltration of Kelly Benefits' systems from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, tax ID numbers, financial account information, and medical and health insurance details, said the firm in a data breach notice that was also shared with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Additional details regarding the intrusion were not provided by Kelly Benefits, which is also known as Kelly & Associates Insurance Group. Even though no ransomware operation has so far laid a claim on the attack, a possible ransomware compromise still cannot be disregarded.
Breach, Data Security
Over 260K compromised in Kelly Benefits breach
(Adobe Stock)
Kelly Benefits, a Maryland-based benefits administration and payroll solutions provider, has confirmed that almost 264,000 individuals served by its customers Amergis, CareFirst, Beam Benefits, Intercon Truck of Baltimore, Beltway Companies, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Transforming Lives, and Publications Circulation Fulfilment had their data compromised following a cyberattack in December, SecurityWeek reports.
Infiltration of Kelly Benefits' systems from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, tax ID numbers, financial account information, and medical and health insurance details, said the firm in a data breach notice that was also shared with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Additional details regarding the intrusion were not provided by Kelly Benefits, which is also known as Kelly & Associates Insurance Group. Even though no ransomware operation has so far laid a claim on the attack, a possible ransomware compromise still cannot be disregarded.
Infiltration of Kelly Benefits' systems from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, tax ID numbers, financial account information, and medical and health insurance details, said the firm in a data breach notice that was also shared with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Additional details regarding the intrusion were not provided by Kelly Benefits, which is also known as Kelly & Associates Insurance Group. Even though no ransomware operation has so far laid a claim on the attack, a possible ransomware compromise still cannot be disregarded.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds