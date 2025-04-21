Fog ransomware notes troll with DOGE references, bait insider attacks

Fog ransomware attacks over the past month have featured a new ransom note referencing the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and baiting victims to spread the malware to other machines, Trend Micro revealed Monday

Latest Fog ransomware attack chain

Analyses of the latest samples of Fog ransomware, which were uploaded to VirusTotal between March 27 and April 2, 2025, revealed their spread through the distribution of a ZIP file containing a LNK file disguised as a PDF named “Pay Adjustment.” This suggests attacks were conducted through phishing emails to employees.

Once the “Pay Adjustment” LNK file is clicked, a PowerShell script named stage1.ps1 will be executed, retrieving various payloads from an attacker-controlled domain. These include the ransomware loader, cwiper.exe, a bring-your-own-vulnerable-driver (BYOVD) privilege escalation tool called Ktool.exe, an image of a QR code directing to a Monero wallet, a ransom note called RANSOMNOTE.txt and additional malicious PowerShell scripts.

Ktool.exe extracts the vulnerable Intel Network Adapter Diagnostic Driver called iQVW64.sys to the %TEMP% folder and includes the target process ID (PID) and a hardcoded key as parameters. The PowerShell scripts Lootsubmit.ps1 and Trackerjacker.ps1 serve to collect and exfiltrate system information such as IP address, CPU configuration, MAC address and system geolocation.

New ransomware note and bizarre political references

The ransomware loader performs checks to ensure it is not in a sandbox environment before dropping the Fog ransomware along with dbgLog.sys, which logs encryption-related events, and an additional ransom note called readme.txt. This ransom note is identical to notes seen in previous Fog ransomware attacks.

While the final ransom note, readme.txt, is the same seen in previous attacks, the initial ransom note, RANSOMNOTE.txt, makes references to DOGE, including names of specific individuals associated with the department.

The note states, “Give me five bullet points on what you accomplished for work last week,” referencing emails sent to federal employees in in February as part of a DOGE initiative. The note also offers to decrypt the user’s data for free if they send the malicious files to another person or directly execute the malicious PowerShell commands on another person’s machine.

Earlier this year, the DoNex ransomware group took a similar approach , offering targets payment for providing sensitive company data or spreading the ransomware throughout their organization.

Additional strange political references were included directly within the PowerShell script, including the statement “The CIA didn’t kill Kennedy you idiot.”

Fog ransomware claims 100 victims in 2025

The script also opened multiple politically-themed YouTube videos including an episode “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Fog is a relatively new ransomware group, emerging around mid-2024 , but has been fairly active this year, claiming 100 victims since January. Most of its 2025 victims were posted on its leak site in February, when it claimed 53 victims in a single month.

The group targets a range of sectors including technology, education, manufacturing, transportation, business services, healthcare and retail. The threat actor targets both organizations and individuals, and Trend Micro has detected and blocked 173 counts of Fog ransomware activity since June 2024.

Trend Micro noted the possibility that the recent activity, including the new ransom note, may be the work of another threat actor impersonating Fog and using Fog ransomware, rather than originating from the Fog ransomware group itself.