Over 240K impacted by Ocuco breach

SecurityWeek reports that Irish multinational eyecare technology firm Ocuco had information from over 240,000 individuals stolen following a data breach.
Additional details were not provided by Ocuco, which touts itself as the world's leading optical retail software provider, in its notice to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. However, such an incident is suspected to be related to a KillSec ransomware attack earlier this year, which allegedly resulted in the theft of 340 GB of data with at least 670,000 files. Despite the pilfered data having been indicated to be exposed by KillSec, such information was noted to be unavailable in the ransomware gang's leak site. Nearly 140 organizations have already been claimed to be compromised by the KillSec ransomware group since its emergence in the fall of 2023. KillSec was noted to have introduced its ransomware-as-a-service operations last June.
