French insurer’s subsidiary discloses attack after Qilin claims

Cybernews reports that Asefa, the Spanish arm of major French insurance firm SMABT, has confirmed having been impacted by a cyberattack that disrupted certain systems but not its core business after the Qilin ransomware gang alleged stealing 210 GB of data from the firm.

Included in the data trove exposed by Qilin were Asefa's internal corporate files, receipts, legal agreements, and passports, as well as the insurance details for the reconstruction of FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, according to Cybernews researchers. "Exposed sensitive documents, like passports and internal agreements, pose serious risks of identity theft or fraud and possibly corporate espionage especially alarming is the leaked FC Barcelona insurance schedule, which could expose financial or operational vulnerabilities of a very high-profile client," said researchers. More than 300 organizations have been compromised by the Qilin ransomware operation during the past year, almost 20% of which have been targeted in April alone.

