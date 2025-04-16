Information belonging to over 118,000 people, including names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and medical record numbers, was reported by Endue Software to have been compromised following an attack in February. Even though investigation into the incident has not shown any evidence of data misuse, Endue Software has already adopted more security measures to avert potential risk while providing affected individuals with a year's worth of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. On the other hand, MedEx reported having more than 118,000 individuals' personal and medical information, including insurance details and passport numbers, stolen following an intrusion last year. Both disclosures come after a series of cyberattacks against U.S. healthcare organizations, with UnitedHealth Group and Ascension Health reporting the most significant breaches in the sector over the past year.
Over 236K impacted in separate breaches against Endue Software, MedEx
Encryption your data. Digital Lock. Hacker attack and data breach. Big data with encrypted computer code. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept. Database storage 3d illustration
New York-based infusion center operations management software firm Endue Software and Illinois-based private ambulance service provider Medical Express Ambulance have confirmed being impacted by separate cyberattacks that cumulatively affected more than 236,000 individuals, according to Cybernews.
