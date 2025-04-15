Ransomware

Ransomware attack limits DaVita operations

Reuters reports that leading U.S. dialysis service provider DaVita had portions of its network encrypted and certain operations interrupted following a ransomware intrusion on Saturday.

Immediate implementation of contingency measures, including the isolation of affected systems, has ensured continued patient care despite the attack, said DaVita in a regulatory filing. Investigation into the incident, which has already been reported to law enforcement agencies, is already underway, according to the kidney care services provider, which did not provide additional details regarding the extent of the intrusion. Such a disclosure comes more than a year after DaVita and other healthcare organizations across the U.S. experienced health insurance claims processing issues as a result of the sweeping attack against UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare, which compromised data from almost 200 million individuals. Meanwhile, Fresenius Medical Care, a competitor of DaVita, had its U.S. unit had information from 500,000 current and former patients exfiltrated following a breach two years ago.

