Over 17K impacted by Texas city breach

Officials at Texas' City of McKinney have confirmed that information from 17,751 residents had been exfiltrated following a cyberattack against its government systems in late October, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Additional details regarding the attack, which has not yet been claimed by any threat actor, were not provided. However, the Dallas suburb noted in an online notice that the incident resulted in the compromise of names, addresses, Social Security numbers, credit card details, driver's license numbers, medical insurance data, and financial account details. McKinney employees may have also had their sensitive information exposed due to the attack, said city officials. Individuals affected by the intrusion have also been provided with complimentary identity protection services for a year. Such a disclosure comes amid a string of cyberattacks against local governments around the Dallas-Forth Worth region, with Matagorda County having been forced to issue a disaster declaration following an attack late last month.

