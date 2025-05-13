Over 100K impacted by Andy Frain breach

Breach, Data Security, Ransomware

SecurityWeek reports that Andy Frain Services, a physical security firm based in Illinois, had information from over 100,000 individuals stolen following a data breach in October, which the Black Basta ransomware alleged resulted in the compromise of 750 GB of files.

Additional details regarding the nature of the incident, as well as the types of data that had been pilfered, were not detailed by Andy Frain in a breach notification letter sent to the Office of the Maine Attorney General, which noted all affected individuals' eligibility to up to two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services. However, Black Basta said in November that it was able to exfiltrate files from the accounting, legal, and human resources departments of the company, which has been offering security services to airports, commercial businesses, transportation industry entities, event venues, and sports arenas, among others.

