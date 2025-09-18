Over 1.5B Salesforce records impacted by ShinyHunters’ Salesloft Drift hack

Intrusions exploiting stolen Salesloft Drift OAuth tokens were claimed by the ShinyHunters hacking operation, also known as UNC6040, to have resulted in the theft of more than 1.5 billion Salesforce records from 760 organizations, according to BleepingComputer

After compromising Salesloft's GitHub repository in March, ShinyHunters disclosed that it leveraged the TruffleHog security tool to discover and pilfer Salesloft Drift and Drift Email OAuth tokens from the source code, which were later used to steal corporate records from various Salesforce object tables.

More than a third of the exfiltrated records were from the "Contact" object table, while nearly 459 million, almost 250 million, 171 million, and 60 million records were obtained from the "Case", "Account", "Opportunity", and "User" tables, respectively, said ShinyHunters.