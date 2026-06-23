Supply chain

Healthcare leaders face cybersecurity blind spots despite vendor confidence

Healthcare leaders express significant confidence in their technology vendors' cybersecurity measures, yet a substantial majority of practices have experienced operational disruptions due to third-party failures, as reported by Channel Insider.

A new report from Omega Systems highlights a critical visibility gap in the healthcare digital supply chain. While 70% of healthcare leaders trust their vendors' security, 85% of practices have suffered disruptions from vendor breaches in the past year. This confidence is often unfounded, with 63% of practices failing to continuously monitor their digital supply chains. When these third-party links fail, consequences include halted billing and scheduling (53%), increased malpractice liabilities due to loss of patient data (47%), and even practice closures (25%). Furthermore, many organizations have unresolved HIPAA readiness gaps, with 6 in 10 self-attesting to compliance despite known vulnerabilities.

AI adoption is rapid, with 93% of practices using it, but oversight processes lag behind, creating new security and compliance risks. Many healthcare organizations (52%) also do not utilize managed security service providers, relying instead on internal teams that often face staffing shortages and outdated technology.

Source: Channel Insider

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