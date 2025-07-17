Outdated SonicWall SMA 100 appliances subjected to OVERSTEP rootkit attacks

Responsible DisclosureIn a statement sent to SC Media, SonicWall said it is aware of the recent report by GTIG identifying an active campaign targeting SMA 100 series appliances. "We’ve been working closely with GTIG throughout this process and appreciate their responsible disclosure and continued partnership in protecting customers and the broader security community.
"As reported by GTIG, the campaign relies upon multiple CVE that spanned multiple years. If proper patching has been maintained, the exploits required to compromise the SMA 100 series appliance have been mitigated and there are no known zero day or new vulnerabilities being leveraged to gain access to the appliance. This is a pattern of increased attacks against legacy VPN appliances across the industry and SonicWall highly suggests migrating to our ZTNA solution."
Saying it has been actively guiding customers toward more modern, secure solutions such as our Cloud Secure Edge service and the SMA 1000 series - which are built on advanced technology stacks and offer stronger security, greater scalability, and an improved user experience - "this mirrors broader industry trends, where leading vendors like Cisco and Palo Alto Networks have moved customers from legacy hardware to cloud-native architectures."
The company says it understands that not all customers have transitioned yet, and it remains committed to supporting existing SMA 100 deployments with firmware updates throughout the remaining lifecycle. "These updates may become more frequent as we prioritise risk mitigation and the ongoing protection of our user base," it said.
"Detailed migration guidance to SonicWall’s Zero Trust solutions will be shared with customers and partners in the coming weeks. Our priority remains clear: ensuring the security and success of our customers during this transition and beyond."