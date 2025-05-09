SonicWall addresses trio of SMA 100 flaws

SecurityWeek reports that fixes have been released by SonicWall to address a trio of vulnerabilities impacting its Secure Mobile Access 100 series appliances.
Most serious is the high-severity arbitrary file delete bug, tracked as CVE-2025-32819, which could be used to circumvent path traversal checks and enable arbitrary file deletion, resulting in reboots to factory settings, according to SonicWall's advisory, which also noted the potential exploitation of the flaw to evade a patch it had issued four years ago. "Based on known (private) IOCs and Rapid7 incident response investigations, we believe this vulnerability may have been used in the wild," said SonicWall. Also patched by SonicWall is the high-severity vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-32820, which could facilitate system overwriting to result in denial-of-service, as well as the medium-severity bug, tracked as CVE-2025-32821, which could be harnessed to allow shell command injections. Attacks leveraging CVE-2025-32821 could also result in root-level RCE, reported Rapid7.
