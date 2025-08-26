Outages impacting Nevada state services attributed to network security incident

Online services, websites, and phone lines in Nevada were confirmed by the state Governor's Office of Technology to have been interrupted by a "network security incident" in the wee hours of August 24, StateScoop reports.
Outages stemming from the incident have not only impacted the state's primary website and the website of its Department of Public Safety but also the phone lines of its State Police and Highway Patrol, according to Nevada's technology office, which also noted the absence of in-person services across state government offices on Monday. Efforts to promptly recover impacted services are already underway, with the office urging people with emergencies to contact 911 while advising others to try online or phone communications at a later time. Such a development comes after Pennsylvania reported having its 911 service disrupted by an operating system issue. Operations of South Dakota systems were also recently impacted by a power outage last week.
Outages stemming from the incident have not only impacted the state's primary website and the website of its Department of Public Safety but also the phone lines of its State Police and Highway Patrol, according to Nevada's technology office, which also noted the absence of in-person services across state government offices on Monday. Efforts to promptly recover impacted services are already underway, with the office urging people with emergencies to contact 911 while advising others to try online or phone communications at a later time. Such a development comes after Pennsylvania reported having its 911 service disrupted by an operating system issue. Operations of South Dakota systems were also recently impacted by a power outage last week.