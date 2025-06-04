Mounting cyberattacks hit manufacturing, OT systems

Manufacturing organizations have been subjected to cyber intrusions from 71% more threat actors in 2024, compared with the previous year, while a majority of the 29 hacking operations targeting the sector from 2024 to the first three months of 2025 have been setting their sights on operational technology systems, GBHackers News reports.
Cybercriminals accounted for 79% of malicious actors targeting manufacturing, while 45% were ransomware operations, the most active of which was RansomHub that pilfered more than 3.3 TB of data from 78 entities, according to an analysis from Forescout Technologies. Moreover, ransomware attack techniques have been employed by the Handala and Cyber Army of Russia hacktivist groups for more disruptive intrusions, said researchers, who also observed the increased exploitation of remote monitoring and management tools and endpoint detection and response evasion tools in such attacks. With cyber incidents against the sector poised to remain elevated amid ransomware-as-a-service ecosystem expansion and geopolitical factors, organizations have been urged to implement network segmentation, extensive asset inventories, and threat intelligence.
Cybercriminals accounted for 79% of malicious actors targeting manufacturing, while 45% were ransomware operations, the most active of which was RansomHub that pilfered more than 3.3 TB of data from 78 entities, according to an analysis from Forescout Technologies. Moreover, ransomware attack techniques have been employed by the Handala and Cyber Army of Russia hacktivist groups for more disruptive intrusions, said researchers, who also observed the increased exploitation of remote monitoring and management tools and endpoint detection and response evasion tools in such attacks. With cyber incidents against the sector poised to remain elevated amid ransomware-as-a-service ecosystem expansion and geopolitical factors, organizations have been urged to implement network segmentation, extensive asset inventories, and threat intelligence.