Breach

Oracle’s breach denial contradicted by CloudSEK

Abstract firewall breach icon, with clean geometric shapes showing the concept of network hacking and broken defenses

(Adobe Stock)

Hackread reports that cybersecurity firm CloudSEK has contested Oracle's categorical rejection of an alleged breach of its Oracle Cloud single sign-on endpoint that purportedly resulted in the compromise of six million records.

Despite assertions that Oracle has not been impacted by the breach, threat actor "rose87168" discovered by CloudSEK researchers to have targeted the firm's production SSO endpoint "login.us2.oraclecloud.com," which was later leveraged to pilfer over 140,000 tenants' records. Such a domain was also leveraged to allow API request authentication, according to CloudSEK, which also validated the stolen customer domain names that rose87168 posted as samples. Oracle's immediate repudiation of the breach claims has already been questioned by cybersecurity experts, including Deepwatch Chief Information Security Officer Chad Cragle and Fenix co-founder and CISO Heath Renfrow. "Dismissing the incident without addressing this key detail raises more questions than answers. If Oracle wants to maintain credibility, the company must clarify how the file ended up there, whether any security gaps were exploited, and why the subdomain was taken down," said Cragle.

Related

Oracle Cloud data breach claims repudiated

Oracle has dismissed the purported compromise of its Oracle Cloud single sign-on servers after threat actor 'rose87168' claimed to exfiltrate six million records belonging to the firm's customers, including encrypted Oracle Cloud SSO and LDAP passwords, Java KeyStore files, and Enterprise Manager JPS keys, among others, reports The Register. "There has been no breach of Oracle Cloud.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds