Oracle Cloud data breach claims repudiated

Oracle has dismissed the purported compromise of its Oracle Cloud single sign-on servers after threat actor 'rose87168' claimed to exfiltrate six million records belonging to the firm's customers, including encrypted Oracle Cloud SSO and LDAP passwords, Java KeyStore files, and Enterprise Manager JPS keys, among others, reports The Register.
"There has been no breach of Oracle Cloud. The published credentials are not for the Oracle Cloud. No Oracle Cloud customers experienced a breach or lost any data," said an Oracle spokesperson. In a post on BreachForums, rose87168 alleged breaking into Oracle Cloud's servers through a vulnerability, which CloudSEK believes might have been the CVE-2021-35587. Oracle was also allegedly demanded to pay over $200 million worth of cryptocurrency as ransom, with the company's refusal now prompting rose87168 to seek assistance in decrypting the stolen credentials. "...[I]f someone can tell me how to decrypt them, I can give them some of the data as a gift," said rose87168.
