OPM sought to continue identity protections for 2015 breach victims

The Office of Personnel Management has been urged by Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., to ensure the continuation of identity protection services provided to current and former federal employees whose data had been stolen in the colossal breach of the agency a decade ago, according to FedScoop.

Despite having been funded by Congress for "not less than 10 years" as part of the RECOVER Act, identity protection services are at risk of being on the chopping block amid cuts instituted by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, wrote Warner in a letter to Acting OPM Director Charles Ezell. "Any attempt to prematurely phase out services to the victims of the 2015 OPM breach will introduce tremendous risk to former and current federal employees and create an opportunity for America's adversaries and criminals to target and potentially further compromise millions of Americans," said Warner.

