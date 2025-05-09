Infostealer hits DOGE software engineer’s computer

Numerous account usernames and passwords belonging to Kyle Schutt, who had been able to access the Federal Emergency Management Agency's core financial management system since February, were exposed in infostealer logs at least four times over the past two years, said Lee. Schutt's credentials associated with a Gmail account have been leaked across 51 data breaches, having been supplied by attacks against Adobe, LinkedIn, Gravatar, and The Post Millennial, a news site catering to conservatives. Such a development was noted by DOGE critics to be in line with the agency's other security failings, including the creation of an editable website and the implementation of broad access policies to the federal payroll system.
The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency was reported by journalist Micah Lee to have had one of its software engineers compromised with information-stealing malware, as evidenced by the disclosure of his login credentials across several data leaks, according to Ars Technica.
Numerous account usernames and passwords belonging to Kyle Schutt, who had been able to access the Federal Emergency Management Agency's core financial management system since February, were exposed in infostealer logs at least four times over the past two years, said Lee. Schutt's credentials associated with a Gmail account have been leaked across 51 data breaches, having been supplied by attacks against Adobe, LinkedIn, Gravatar, and The Post Millennial, a news site catering to conservatives. Such a development was noted by DOGE critics to be in line with the agency's other security failings, including the creation of an editable website and the implementation of broad access policies to the federal payroll system.
