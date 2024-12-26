Data Security, Breach

Online store of European Space Agency compromised

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Intergovernmental space exploration body European Space Agency had its online shop compromised with a malicious script triggering a bogus Stripe payment page that sought to exfiltrate payment card details and other sensitive customer details, reports BleepingComputer.

Threat actors behind the malicious activity leveraged the ESA's domain name with a different top-level domain to facilitate data exfiltration, according to an analysis from Sansec, which warned of the risk of compromise on ESA's employees given the integration of the store with the agency's systems.

Such findings have been verified by Source Defense Research, which discovered the loading of the fraudulent Stripe page on the agency's online store. BleepingComputer also determined the persistence of the malicious script within the site's source code even if the payment page was no longer triggered by the online store.

Meanwhile, ESA emphasized its online store to be managed outside its infrastructure by a third party.

Related

Toll of American Addiction Centers hack surpasses 422K

Tennessee-based substance abuse treatment service provider American Addiction Centers had information from 422,424 individuals exfiltrated during a breach of its internal servers in September, which was initially disclosed to have affected 410,747 people, according to SecurityWeek.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Encryption Standard (DES)Digital EnvelopeDigital Signature

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds