OmniGPT claimed to be subjected to extensive breach

Hackread reports that widely used artificial intelligence -based chatbot OmniGPT was allegedly compromised by the threat actor dubbed "Gloomer," who proceeded to leak over 34 million lines of user conversations and 30,000 user emails and phone numbers.

Included in the exposed data were discussions regarding development and technical topics, as well as files uploaded to OmniGPT, such as office projects, market analysis reports, university assignments, police verification assignments, and others that were found to contain credentials and billing details, according to Gloomer. OmniGPT has not yet responded to Gloomer's claims. However, such a breach, if confirmed, could be among the most extensive data leaks impacting AI systems that could not only present significant phishing and identity theft risks for affected individuals but also constitute a violation of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. Users of OmniGPT have been urged to replace their passwords, activate two-factor authentication, and be vigilant of suspicious email and financial account activity.