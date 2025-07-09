This trend, highlighted in Okta's latest threat intelligence findings, marks an escalation from AI-generated content to AI-generated infrastructure, enabling even low-skilled attackers to quickly build scalable, high-fidelity phishing operations. Okta reports that phishing components are increasingly hosted on trusted platforms like Vercel and disseminated through open-source tools on GitHub, making traditional detection methods less effective. Brett Winterford of Okta warns that outdated password-based logins leave organizations highly vulnerable and advocates for passwordless, phishing-resistant authentication such as Okta FastPass. To mitigate risk, Okta recommends using cryptographic authentication, trusted device policies, behavioral detection, and tailored user training. This development underscores the urgency for modern defenses as AI accelerates the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks.
Okta warns of AI-powered phishing infrastructure
(Adobe Stock)
Okta has identified a significant shift in phishing tactics, with cybercriminals now using generative AI platforms like v0.dev by Vercel to create convincing phishing websites that mimic trusted brands such as Microsoft 365, Okta, and major cryptocurrency firms, Security Brief Asia reports.
This trend, highlighted in Okta's latest threat intelligence findings, marks an escalation from AI-generated content to AI-generated infrastructure, enabling even low-skilled attackers to quickly build scalable, high-fidelity phishing operations. Okta reports that phishing components are increasingly hosted on trusted platforms like Vercel and disseminated through open-source tools on GitHub, making traditional detection methods less effective. Brett Winterford of Okta warns that outdated password-based logins leave organizations highly vulnerable and advocates for passwordless, phishing-resistant authentication such as Okta FastPass. To mitigate risk, Okta recommends using cryptographic authentication, trusted device policies, behavioral detection, and tailored user training. This development underscores the urgency for modern defenses as AI accelerates the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks.
