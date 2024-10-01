Okta expands capabilities of free Auth0 product

Okta Inc. announced enhancements to its Auth0 and the Okta Customer Identity Cloud products aimed at offering developers more scalability, security, and customization, according to SiliconAngle.

Key updates include a stronger Auth0 free plan with up to 25,000 active users, passwordless login, and custom domain support. Paid plans now feature enterprise-level security with multifactor authentication and SCIM support. Okta's goal is to address identity threats, including AI-powered bot attacks, which comprise nearly half of internet traffic. The updates help developers secure applications early in the lifecycle while maintaining scalability and branding consistency. Developers are grappling with greater demand to rapidly deploy applications while facing increasingly sophisticated AI-powered bot attacks to defend against,” said Shiven Ramji, president of Okta Customer Identity Cloud. “To help them stay ahead of these threats and grow their businesses, developers require solutions that can take care of identity and security for them. By making more Auth0 capabilities available at no added cost, developers can build secure apps from the start and feel confident in their ability to scale alongside significant user growth.