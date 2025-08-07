Despite the lapsing of the Biden administration's timeline for federal zero-trust implementation, roadmaps for the initiative, as well as its foundational expectations, persist, said Duffy during a panel at Black Hat USA 2025. "It must continue to move forward. That architectural side of it is very important for us to get right as we integrate new technologies [like] artificial intelligence into the ways we operate," added Duffy. Meanwhile, Acting Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Cybersecurity Division Head Chris Butera, who was also present at the panel, noted challenges in measuring organizational adoption of zero trust due to variations in identity and access management tools, as well as degrees of modernization. Achieiving zero-trust migration also requires effective communication of the benefits associated with the transition, Butera noted.
Official: Federal zero-trust push continues
Acting U.S. Chief Information Security Officer Michael Duffy has emphasized the continuation of zero-trust network design adoption among federal agencies under the Trump administration, Cybersecurity Dive reports.
Despite the lapsing of the Biden administration's timeline for federal zero-trust implementation, roadmaps for the initiative, as well as its foundational expectations, persist, said Duffy during a panel at Black Hat USA 2025. "It must continue to move forward. That architectural side of it is very important for us to get right as we integrate new technologies [like] artificial intelligence into the ways we operate," added Duffy. Meanwhile, Acting Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Cybersecurity Division Head Chris Butera, who was also present at the panel, noted challenges in measuring organizational adoption of zero trust due to variations in identity and access management tools, as well as degrees of modernization. Achieiving zero-trust migration also requires effective communication of the benefits associated with the transition, Butera noted.
