Critical Infrastructure Security
Offensive hacking efforts get $1B in ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
The U.S.'s offensive cyber operations will be receiving $1 billion during the next four years as part of the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, reports TechCrunch.
While the funding was noted to be allocated toward the strengthening of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command as part of efforts to better combat Chinese cybersecurity threats, such a provision in the bill did not provide any details on specific offensive cyber activities, as well as the software and other tools necessary for such an activity. Meanwhile, Senate Intelligence Committee member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., emphasized the offensive cyber operation allocation to coincide with reduced spending for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which has been leading the country's defensive cybersecurity efforts. "Vastly expanding U.S. government hacking is going to invite retaliation not just against federal agencies, but also rural hospitals, local governments, and private companies who don't stand a chance against nation-state hackers," said Wyden.
