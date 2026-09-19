How to build an OT security operating model

What the operating model is not

OT security programs fail when they exist only on paper. The six-stage operating model creates the framework, but practitioners need concrete program components that produce measurable security outcomes while respecting operational constraints. Building this program means creating capabilities that function under production pressure, not documentation that satisfies audit requirements.

The OT security operating model is not an IT security program extended into operational environments. IT security programs prioritize confidentiality and can tolerate brief service interruptions for security updates or incident response. OT environments prioritize availability and process continuity — security controls that disrupt operations create safety and business risks that can exceed the security benefits.

This operational constraint shapes every program decision. OT security controls must integrate with operational schedules, maintenance windows, and process safety requirements. A vulnerability scanner that triggers protective relay actions or a network segment that blocks critical control communications signals that tooling, configuration, or deployment sequencing needs adjustment — identifying these gaps early is a normal part of building a mature program, not a sign that the effort has failed.

Program component 1: asset discovery and inventory

The operating model also is not a compliance framework. Regulatory requirements and industry standards — including NERC CIP, TSA Security Directives, FDA cybersecurity guidance, computer system validation (CSV) requirements under GxP, and frameworks such as NIST SP 800-82 and ISO/IEC 27001 — create accountability for security outcomes, but they do not, on their own, define what specific capabilities the security program should build. Compliance validation confirms that required controls exist and, in the case of standards like ISO 27001, that those controls are operating effectively; however, meeting compliance thresholds does not automatically ensure that controls protect operational processes in the ways that matter most to production continuity and process safety. The program must be designed around operational outcomes, with compliance serving as one important checkpoint along the way.

Asset discovery in OT environments produces a living inventory of devices, connections, and operational dependencies that security teams can act on without disrupting production. The component succeeds when security teams can identify which assets connect to which networks, what protocols they use, and what operational processes depend on them.

A continuously updated asset database that includes device identity, network location, communication patterns, and operational function. The database must link each asset to its operational process and identify which assets are critical to process safety and continuity.

In regulated manufacturing environments — most notably pharmaceutical and life sciences operations subject to GxP requirements — this type of asset documentation overlaps directly with computer system validation (CSV). CSV requires that computerized systems affecting product quality, safety, or record integrity are formally documented, qualified, and controlled throughout their lifecycle. Organizations operating under GxP should treat asset inventory as an input to, and output of, their validation program rather than a parallel effort. Similar lifecycle documentation obligations exist in other regulated manufacturing sectors, and security teams should verify which validation or qualification standards apply in their specific operating environment before defining inventory scope and tooling.

Asset discovery requires operational approval before deployment and ongoing coordination with maintenance schedules. Passive discovery tools can typically operate without operational impact, but active scanning or device interrogation requires approval from operations teams who understand process timing and safety constraints.

Program component 2: process context mapping

The inventory enables security teams to answer operational questions within production timelines. When operations reports unusual device behavior or network communication, security can identify the affected assets, their operational function, and their network connections within the operational decision window — typically minutes to hours, not days.

Process context mapping connects individual assets to the operational processes they support, creating the foundation for risk-informed security decisions. This component transforms device inventories into operational intelligence that security teams can use to prioritize incidents and design controls that protect critical processes.

Documentation that links each network segment and device group to specific operational processes, identifies critical control paths, and maps dependencies between processes. The mapping must be detailed enough to predict operational impact when specific assets or communications are disrupted.

Process mapping requires collaboration between operational engineers, process safety teams, and security personnel. Operations teams provide process knowledge and safety constraints; security teams provide threat modeling and risk assessment. The mapping process must account for both normal operations and emergency procedures.

Program component 3: access boundary governance

Security decisions can be made with operational context. When a security incident affects specific assets or network segments, the security team can immediately identify which operational processes are at risk and communicate impact in operational terms that operations teams can act on.

Access boundary governance establishes who can connect to OT networks, what they can access, and how access decisions are made and enforced. This component creates security controls that protect operational processes while enabling legitimate operational access.

Access policies that define network segmentation boundaries, user access requirements, and device authentication standards. The policies must specify how access is granted, monitored, and revoked across IT/OT boundaries and within OT network zones.

Access policies require approval from both security teams (who understand threats and controls) and operations teams (who understand operational access requirements and timing constraints). The approval process must handle both planned access changes and emergency access requirements that cannot wait for standard approval workflows.

Program component 4: monitoring architecture

Access control decisions can be made consistently under operational pressure. When operations needs emergency access to troubleshoot process issues or when security needs to isolate compromised systems, the access control framework provides clear procedures that protect both security and operational continuity.

OT monitoring architecture detects security events without generating false positives that desensitize operations teams or interfere with operational monitoring systems. This component creates security visibility that enhances rather than competes with operational monitoring.

Security monitoring capabilities that detect unauthorized access, unusual communication patterns, and indicators of compromise while filtering out normal operational events. The monitoring system must integrate with operational monitoring systems or provide clear handoff procedures when security events require operational response.

Monitoring deployment requires coordination with operations teams to ensure monitoring tools do not interfere with operational networks or create additional system load that affects process performance. Alert thresholds and response procedures must be calibrated to operational timelines and decision-making processes.

Program component 5: OT incident response

Security monitoring enhances operational decision-making rather than creating alert fatigue. Operations teams trust security alerts as indicators of genuine issues that require operational attention, and security teams can distinguish between security events and operational activities.

OT incident response procedures protect operational continuity while containing security incidents. This component creates response capabilities that can operate within operational constraints and safety requirements.

Incident response procedures that specify how security incidents are detected, analyzed, contained, and recovered in OT environments. The procedures must account for operational safety requirements, regulatory notification obligations, and coordination between security and operations teams.

Incident response procedures require approval from operations, security, and safety teams. The procedures must specify decision-making authority during incidents, particularly when security response actions could affect operational safety or process continuity.

Program component 6: recovery and validation

Incident response can be executed without creating operational safety risks. When security incidents occur, response teams can contain threats while maintaining process safety and coordinating with operational teams to minimize process disruption.

Recovery and validation procedures restore operational capability after security incidents while ensuring compromised systems cannot reintroduce threats. This component creates recovery capabilities that meet both security requirements and operational timelines.

Recovery procedures that specify how systems are restored, validated, and returned to production after security incidents. The procedures must include validation steps that confirm systems are secure and operational acceptance criteria that confirm systems meet operational requirements.

Recovery procedures require joint approval from security and operations teams. The procedures must specify how recovery decisions are made when security validation requirements conflict with operational pressure to restore production capability.

Program governance and ownership

Recovery activities can be completed within operational tolerance windows. When systems must be restored after security incidents, the recovery process can validate system security while meeting operational requirements for process continuity. Business continuity planning is a formal requirement under ISO 27001 and is addressed within NIST SP 800-82 guidance for OT environments; organizations that have not already aligned their recovery procedures to these frameworks should treat that alignment as a near-term program priority rather than a future enhancement.

OT security programs often fail because they sit between IT security teams (who understand security controls) and operational engineering teams (who understand process requirements) without clear ownership or decision-making authority. The program needs a defined owner with authority over both security decisions and operational constraints.

Because OT security spans multiple organizational functions — IT, operations, engineering, safety, and often legal and compliance — the program owner must be a senior executive with cross-functional authority. A CISO, COO, VP of Operations, or equivalent role is typically the appropriate level, depending on organizational structure. This is not a decision that can rest with an OT security practitioner or an IT security team lead alone; the authority to resolve conflicts between security requirements and operational continuity must sit at an executive level that can direct both functions. Below the executive sponsor, the program may be managed by dedicated OT security roles or through formal coordination mechanisms between IT security and operations teams, but that management layer requires a clear escalation path to executive authority when cross-functional conflicts arise.

Program governance must specify who makes decisions when security requirements conflict with operational requirements. These decisions cannot be escalated indefinitely — the program must have clear authority structures that can resolve conflicts within operational timelines.

Program maturity indicators

The program requires dedicated resources for both security expertise and operational coordination. Shared resources from IT security or operations teams often cannot provide the sustained attention required for effective OT security program management.

Program maturity is measured by operational outcomes, not documentation completeness. Mature OT security programs enhance operational capability rather than creating additional operational burden.

Security teams can participate in operational decision-making and operations teams can participate in security decision-making. Both teams understand how their decisions affect the other's objectives and can coordinate effectively under operational pressure.

Security incidents can be managed without creating operational safety risks or exceeding operational tolerance for process disruption. The program can contain threats while maintaining process continuity.

The program can learn from operational events and security incidents to improve both security posture and operational integration. Program changes are tested and validated before implementation to ensure they do not create unintended operational or security consequences.