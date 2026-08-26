Nutex investigating data breach after unauthorized access to servers

As reported by Bleeping Computer, healthcare provider Nutex is currently investigating a data breach incident where an unauthorized third party gained access to company servers and exfiltrated data. The company disclosed the cyberattack in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), indicating that the stolen information may include private or confidential details.

Nutex Health, a for-profit healthcare company operating 28 facilities across 12 states, detected the intrusion and has since hired external incident-response and forensic specialists. The company has activated its cybersecurity response plan, implemented containment measures, and notified law enforcement. At this time, Nutex has not determined the specific types of data compromised or whether patients, employees, or business partners were affected.

The ongoing investigation aims to ascertain if patient, employee, provider, business, or financial information was accessed. As of August 24, Nutex reported no material impact on its operations or financial reporting systems and does not anticipate the incident will materially affect its business strategy or financial condition. No threat actor has claimed responsibility for the attack.