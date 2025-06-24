Nucor data pilfered in May cyberattack

Security Affairs reports that major North American steel producer and metal recycler Nucor Corporation had "limited data" exfiltrated from its IT systems following a cyberattack by still unknown threat actors last month.
Operations at multiple Nucor locations have been disrupted as a result of the intrusion, which was immediately mitigated with restricted access to certain IT applications, said Nucor in an updated filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "The Company is reviewing and evaluating the impacted data and will carry out any appropriate notifications to potentially affected parties and to regulatory agencies as required by applicable law," noted the filing. Nucor also announced that all operations and impacted systems have since been restored, with the attacker already expunged from its infrastructure. While no further details regarding the incident were provided, Nucor has been suspected to be impacted by a ransomware attack.
