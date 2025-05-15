Investigation into the intrusion has already been launched amid ongoing efforts to restore affected operations, said Nucor in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which did not provide additional information regarding the attack and the specific facilities that have been disrupted. Such a development comes as U.S. critical infrastructure has been increasingly targeted by nation-states, particularly China, with retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery warning that the country's systems could be targeted during significant geopolitical events. "[I]t's very hard to get American people excited about, committed to, or patriotic about, a military crisis in Taiwan if at the same moment your ATM is not working, your power is intermittent, and/or your water system is compromised," said Montgomery at the recently concluded RSA Conference 2025.
Cyberattack disrupts Nucor’s operations
(Adobe Stock)
U.S.'s leading steel manufacturing Nucor Corporation had operations across multiple locations interrupted following a cybersecurity incident impacting some of its IT systems, reports The Register.
