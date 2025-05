Cyberattack disrupts Nucor’s operations

U.S.'s leading steel manufacturing Nucor Corporation had operations across multiple locations interrupted following a cybersecurity incident impacting some of its IT systems, reports The Register Investigation into the intrusion has already been launched amid ongoing efforts to restore affected operations, said Nucor in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which did not provide additional information regarding the attack and the specific facilities that have been disrupted. Such a development comes as U.S. critical infrastructure has been increasingly targeted by nation-states, particularly China , with retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery warning that the country's systems could be targeted during significant geopolitical events. "[I]t's very hard to get American people excited about, committed to, or patriotic about, a military crisis in Taiwan if at the same moment your ATM is not working, your power is intermittent, and/or your water system is compromised," said Montgomery at the recently concluded RSA Conference 2025.