NTT Data, Palo Alto Networks partner to enhance AI-driven cybersecurity

NTT Data and Palo Alto Network have entered into a new partnership to deliver a Managed Extended Detection Response Service which uses artificial intelligence to power its advanced threat detection and response capabilities, according to Edge Industry Review.

The MXDR service utilizes Palo Alto Network’s Cortex XSIAM platform, which integrates AI technology and automation to bolster security operations and improve threat detection across systems. Meanwhile, NTT Data’s MXDR provides 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response, supported by a global team of over 7,500 cybersecurity professionals who mitigate billions of threats annually. The service is expected to benefit industries such as manufacturing and pharmaceuticals where robust cybersecurity is essential. "Many organizations rely on fragmented security systems, making it harder to detect advanced threats, and react quickly. By partnering with Palo Alto Networks, we’re delivering a unified solution that strengthens cyber resilience, streamlines security operations and improves overall agility, according to Sheetal Mehta, global head of cybersecurity at NTT Data.