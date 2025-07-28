Novel Xred malware deployed via Endgame Gear mouse software exploit

GBHackers News reports that Endgame Gear, a German gaming peripheral manufacturer, had users of mice with the OP1w 4k v2 mouse configuration tool downloaded from late June to early July compromised with Xred malware aimed at Windows systems.

Only the OP1w 4k v2 product page was infected with the malware, with the laced files showing the "Synaptics Pointing Device Driver" product name instead of the tool's name in Windows file properties, according to Endgame Gear, which emphasized the safety of files that could be downloaded from its other official distribution channels. Even though neither Endgame Gear v2 products and related configuration tools nor its file servers and customer data were impacted by the incident, Endgame Gear has moved to bolster anti-malware defenses and consolidate software downloads while working on SHA hash verification and digital signatures to ensure file integrity and authenticity. All users of the impacted mouse software have been urged to verify the file's size and properties before removing the suspicious files and malware folders, executing an antivirus scan and downloading the legitimate configuration tool from the new unified downloads page.