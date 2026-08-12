Fake movie downloads spread Lumma Stealer malware

As noted by Tech Radar, attackers are leveraging the release of the film "The Odyssey" to distribute the Lumma Stealer malware. Threat actors are disguising malicious executable files as pirated copies of the movie, aiming to trick users into downloading and running them.

Bitdefender has identified that fake downloads of "The Odyssey," presented as scene releases with .exe files disguised by VLC icons, are actively spreading Lumma Stealer. This malware, a prominent information stealer sold as a malware-as-a-service, harvests sensitive data including browser passwords, session cookies, payment information, and cryptocurrency wallet details. The attackers exploit the default Windows setting that hides file extensions, making the malicious .exe files appear as legitimate video files to unsuspecting users.

These malicious builds are noted to be less sophisticated in terms of persistence mechanisms compared to previous campaigns, focusing instead on immediate credential theft. The danger lies in stolen session cookies, which allow attackers to bypass multi-factor authentication and maintain access to compromised accounts. This tactic is not new, as similar campaigns have been documented using other popular movie releases.