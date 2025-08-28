Novel task scam cluster pilfers over $1M in crypto

HackRead reports that more than $1 million worth of cryptocurrency has been stolen by a newly emergent task scam cluster involving a network of websites spoofing leading companies.
Threat actors have utilized fake websites impersonating Delta Airlines, Universal Studios, Epic Records, and AMC Theatres, to lure prospective victims into working as online agents, which could earn them commissions as long as they deposit at least $100 into a provided digital wallet, an analysis from Netcraft revealed. Additional findings showed attackers to have amassed nearly $948,000 in USDC and $300,000 in ETH, as well as $114,000 in Bitcoin and $3,000 in USDT, as part of the fraudulent scheme, which entailed websites registered under the Dallas-based actor 'Boxer'. Operations of the task scam cluster were also highly automated as shown by the group's configuration file, according to researchers, who noted that attackers could easily modify templates to facilitate accelerated attack expansion.
Threat actors have utilized fake websites impersonating Delta Airlines, Universal Studios, Epic Records, and AMC Theatres, to lure prospective victims into working as online agents, which could earn them commissions as long as they deposit at least $100 into a provided digital wallet, an analysis from Netcraft revealed. Additional findings showed attackers to have amassed nearly $948,000 in USDC and $300,000 in ETH, as well as $114,000 in Bitcoin and $3,000 in USDT, as part of the fraudulent scheme, which entailed websites registered under the Dallas-based actor 'Boxer'. Operations of the task scam cluster were also highly automated as shown by the group's configuration file, according to researchers, who noted that attackers could easily modify templates to facilitate accelerated attack expansion.