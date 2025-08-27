TRM Labs debuts real-time crypto crime platform

TRM Labs has unveiled Beacon Network, a first-of-its-kind intelligence-sharing platform designed to combat crypto crime by enabling real-time collaboration across the digital asset ecosystem, Infosecurity Magazine reports.
Announced on August 20, the initiative follows TRM data showing more than $47 billion in cryptocurrency has flowed to fraud-related addresses since 2023. Built with input from law enforcement, exchanges, fintech firms, and security researchers, the network focuses on disrupting ransomware payments, North Korean hacking operations, terrorism financing, scams, and child exploitation-related financial flows. Major partners include Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Ripple, PayPal, and Stripe, alongside investigative researchers like ZachXBT. The system works by flagging illicit wallets, propagating those alerts across linked accounts, and notifying participating platforms instantly when suspicious funds appear. TRM CEO Esteban Castao said the goal is to make crypto "the most secure financial system in the world," while Coinbase and Stripe executives described the tool as an early warning system that allows swift interdiction and recovery of illicit assets.
