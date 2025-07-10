Despite power meters' continuous collection of energy usage data from homes and businesses across Nova Scotia following the breach's discovery in late April, such information has not been relayed to the utility's systems, said the firm in a Tuesday update. Such a disclosure comes more than a month after Nova Scotia Power confirmed that almost 280,000 customers had their personal and financial information stolen as a result of the intrusion. Nova Scotia Power also previously stressed its refusal to meet its attackers' demands. "No payment has been made to the threat actor. This decision reflects our careful assessment of applicable sanctions laws and alignment with law enforcement guidance," said the company.
Nova Scotia Power's power meter readings disrupted by ransomware attack
Canadian electric utility Nova Scotia Power has reported failing to record power meter readings following a ransomware attack in March that also resulted in the temporary halting of customer billing, according to Infosecurity Magazine.
