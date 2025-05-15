Breach, Critical Infrastructure Security

Nova Scotia Power breach impact detailed

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Nova Scotia Power, the Canadian province's leading electric utility, has confirmed having its customers' data pilfered more than a month before the discovery of a systems breach in late April, The Record reports.

Infiltration of Nova Scotia Power's systems on March 19 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' contact details and account history, Social Security Numbers, and driver's license data, with some also having their bank account numbers also potentially compromised, said the utility in a new advisory that noted ongoing efforts to restore systems affected by the intrusion. Additional details regarding the nature of the incident or the number of impacted individuals were not provided by Nova Scotia Power, which only urged customers to be vigilant of possible fake phone calls, emails, and other messages purporting to be from the firm that seek personal details. Nova Scotia Power previously disclosed that the attack has not hit its power generation and transmission operations.

Related

Data breach compromises Dior’s Chinese, Korean clients

Data breach compromises Dior's Chinese, Korean clients BleepingComputer reports that French multinational luxury fashion brand Dior has been impacted by a cyberattack last week, which was confirmed to have resulted in the exposure of data from its Chinese and South Korean customers.

MFA circumvented through legacy login flaw

Cybersecurity firm Guardz reported that between March 18 and April 7, 2025, attackers used the outdated BAV2ROPC protocol, which bypasses MFA and modern protections by enabling non-interactive logins through basic credentials.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds