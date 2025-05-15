Nova Scotia Power breach impact detailed

Nova Scotia Power, the Canadian province's leading electric utility, has confirmed having its customers' data pilfered more than a month before the discovery of a systems breach in late April, The Record reports.
Infiltration of Nova Scotia Power's systems on March 19 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' contact details and account history, Social Security Numbers, and driver's license data, with some also having their bank account numbers also potentially compromised, said the utility in a new advisory that noted ongoing efforts to restore systems affected by the intrusion. Additional details regarding the nature of the incident or the number of impacted individuals were not provided by Nova Scotia Power, which only urged customers to be vigilant of possible fake phone calls, emails, and other messages purporting to be from the firm that seek personal details. Nova Scotia Power previously disclosed that the attack has not hit its power generation and transmission operations.
