Investigation into the number of people affected by and data stolen in the breach, which has not yet been claimed by any threat operation, is still underway, according to Nova Scotia Power, which emphasized continuous physical operations even though the incident interrupted phone lines and online services. "There remains no disruption to Nova Scotia Power's generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and the incident has not impacted on our ability to safely and reliably serve customers in Nova Scotia," said the Emera-operated utility. Individuals impacted by the incident have been advised by Nova Scotia Power to be vigilant of emails and phone calls purporting to be from the firm that seek personal details while waiting to be notified regarding potential compromise.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security, Breach
Data compromise confirmed by Nova Scotia Power
(Adobe Stock)
Nova Scotia Power, the leading electric utility in the Canadian province, has disclosed the compromise of personal information belonging to some of its customers following a cyberattack late last month, SecurityWeek reports.
