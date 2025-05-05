Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security, Breach

Data compromise confirmed by Nova Scotia Power

dusk view of electricity grid infrastructure emphasizing the critical protection needed for power transmission and distribution systems to ensure a reliable energy network

(Adobe Stock)

Nova Scotia Power, the leading electric utility in the Canadian province, has disclosed the compromise of personal information belonging to some of its customers following a cyberattack late last month, SecurityWeek reports.

Investigation into the number of people affected by and data stolen in the breach, which has not yet been claimed by any threat operation, is still underway, according to Nova Scotia Power, which emphasized continuous physical operations even though the incident interrupted phone lines and online services. "There remains no disruption to Nova Scotia Power's generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and the incident has not impacted on our ability to safely and reliably serve customers in Nova Scotia," said the Emera-operated utility. Individuals impacted by the incident have been advised by Nova Scotia Power to be vigilant of emails and phone calls purporting to be from the firm that seek personal details while waiting to be notified regarding potential compromise.

Related

Backdoored Magento plugins hit 1,000 online stores

Up to 1,000 e-commerce websites, one of which is tied to a $40 billion global company, have been compromised in a supply chain intrusion involving 21 Magento extensions injected with a backdoor that was only activated last month after six years of dormancy, BleepingComputer reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteChecksumCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)DecryptionDiffie-Hellman

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds