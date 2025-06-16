North Carolina, Georgia subjected to cyber intrusions

Operations at a North Carolina city and a Georgia district attorney's office have been disrupted following separate cyberattacks disclosed in the past week, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Officials at North Carolina's City of Thomasville reported that numerous systems have been taken down by the intrusion, the extent of which remains uncertain. Additional details regarding potential data compromise and duration of the systems recovery process are also unclear. On the other hand, Georgia's Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office which caters to four counties across the state had most of its district's offices closed amid ongoing investigation and systems restoration activities following the attack that began on Tuesday. While the county has not adopted a backup system due to budgetary constraints, new District Attorney Robert Busbee's focus on cybersecurity has mitigated the incident. "That decision proved crucial this morning, as it allowed IT specialists to detect the cyber intrusion in real time and intervene before any significant data could be compromised," said Busbee in a statement.
