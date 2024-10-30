Normalyze to be purchased by Proofpoint

San Francisco-based data security posture management firm Normalyze is set to be acquired by major U.S. enterprise cybersecurity company Proofpoint in a deal whose financial terms are still under wraps but is poised to be finalized in November, SecurityWeek reports.

Such an acquisition would facilitate the integration of Normalyze's DSPM technology into Proofpoint's cybersecurity platform, which would bolster sensitive data discovery and classification, risk evaluations and prioritization, and security and compliance issue remediation efforts. "As data has become increasingly difficult to secure, the driving force behind our mission and technology has been to help organizations secure the data they care about, wherever it is. By joining forces with Proofpoint, we can empower organizations to further improve their data security posture, reducing the risk of data breaches caused by human errors and help them to prioritize data loss threats," said Normalyze co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ravi Ithal.