Data Security, Mergers and Acquisitions

Normalyze to be purchased by Proofpoint

Share

San Francisco-based data security posture management firm Normalyze is set to be acquired by major U.S. enterprise cybersecurity company Proofpoint in a deal whose financial terms are still under wraps but is poised to be finalized in November, SecurityWeek reports.

Such an acquisition would facilitate the integration of Normalyze's DSPM technology into Proofpoint's cybersecurity platform, which would bolster sensitive data discovery and classification, risk evaluations and prioritization, and security and compliance issue remediation efforts. "As data has become increasingly difficult to secure, the driving force behind our mission and technology has been to help organizations secure the data they care about, wherever it is. By joining forces with Proofpoint, we can empower organizations to further improve their data security posture, reducing the risk of data breaches caused by human errors and help them to prioritize data loss threats," said Normalyze co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ravi Ithal.

Related

Multi-year Italian hacking incident exposes 800K

Milan-based private investigations firm Equalize led by former top cop Carmine Gallo was reportedly behind the years-long hacking campaign, which was facilitated by bribes to police officers, remote access trojan compromise, and the breach of the Italian Interior Ministry computer system's maintenance personnel.

Related Events

Related Terms

Block CipherByteCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Encryption Standard (DES)DecryptionDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.