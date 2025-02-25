NinjaOne secures $500M to bolster endpoint management

Texas-based endpoint management startup NinjaOne has obtained $500 million from a Series C extension round, bringing its valuation to $5 billion, according to SiliconAngle

Such newly secured investment would be allocated by NinjaOne toward strengthening autonomous endpoint management technology development, as well as the acquisition of Australian software-as-a-service app backup and recovery platform Dropsuite, which could also serve as an archiving system that could be leveraged to store records valuable for regulatory compliance.

NinjaOne has touted its platform's ability to automate the creation of a corporate network device inventory as well as the remediation of vulnerable devices, which have resulted in a 90% reduction in the time needed for patch rollouts.

NinjaOne's platform has also been integrated with an observability system that facilitates the identification of ransomware and other issues; a separate networking tool enabling remote logins to defective devices; and a cloud-based backup tool meant to curb the inadvertent loss of data.