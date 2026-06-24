macOS attack technique bypasses endpoint security tools

A new macOS attack technique has been demonstrated by cybersecurity firm XM Cyber, allowing standard user accounts to disable enterprise security tools without detection. This method exploits legitimate macOS behavior rather than software vulnerabilities, posing a significant risk to organizations, Security Week reports.

The attack technique leverages weakly-validated XPC connections and the injection of malicious payloads into application Interface Builder files. A novel chain exploits the persistence of the kernel’s code-signing trust cache after a legitimate application executes, enabling an attacker to impersonate a trusted app component and invoke privileged XPC methods. XM Cyber successfully demonstrated this against CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor, completely unloading it from a standard user account. The technique also permanently deactivated Kandji MDM by clearing EDR guards and terminating the Endpoint Security Framework extension.

CrowdStrike has issued a bug bounty and added detection, while Kandji has patched the issue, assigning it CVE-2026-39118. A third unnamed EDR vendor is also working on a patch. XM Cyber researcher Hillel Pinto will release an open-source tool, XPC Hunter, to identify exploitable XPC privilege escalation surfaces.