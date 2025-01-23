Improved endpoint security aimed by Citrix with Unicon purchase

SiliconAngle reports that Germany-based thin client provider Unicon has been acquired by Citrix Systems for an undisclosed amount as part of its efforts to bolster endpoint security while curbing operational expenses.

Integration of Unicon's Scout enterprise platform in the fold of Citrix would enable the latter's customers to facilitate extensive endpoint management and x86 device platform assimilation ensuring seamless end-to-end corporate app access while Unicon's svelte and modular x86 endpoint operating system eLux, which has been touted to be hardware-agnostic, could be leveraged by Citrix's enterprise clients to prolong their assets' lifespan. "Our acquisition of Unicon will enable our customers to maximize the value of their endpoints, giving users secure access to the Citrix platform without the need for additional software purchases," said Citrix co-President Sridhar Mullapudi. Such a development comes more than a month after companies deviceTRUST and strong.network were bought by Citrix in a bid to fortify zero-trust security for hybrid working environments.