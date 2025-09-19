New York Blood Center hack compromises nearly 194K

Infosecurity Magazine reports that almost 194,000 individuals were confirmed by New York Blood Center , a major U.S. independent blood bank, to have had their data stolen following a breach of its internal systems in January.

Information compromised in the intrusion included names, Social Security numbers, bank account details, health data, and driver's license or state ID numbers, according to NYBCe, which emphasized immediate action to mitigate the incident upon its discovery.

Such an attack against NYBCe was noted by Comparitech researchers to be the sixth largest healthcare data breach so far this year, behind the intrusions against leading U.S. dialysis service provider DaVita, Maryland healthcare network Frederick Health, and North Carolina full-service anatomic pathology lab Marlboro-Chesterfield Pathology.

"To date, no gangs have claimed the attack on NYBCe, and, with the attack happening back in January 2025, it's unlikely we'll see a claim from a gang now. This could mean that ransom negotiations were successful, but NYBCe hasn't confirmed this," said Comparitech Head of Data Research Rebecca Moody.